GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chandrababu Naidu should convince Centre to continue Vizag steel plant in public sector, says CPI leader Ramakrishna

This is also the right time for the Chief Minister to insist upon the Centre to accord Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, opines the CPI State secretary

Published - July 03, 2024 07:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The sale of the assets of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) by the Centre is a part of its larger ploy of sell the plant, opines CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna.

The CPI leader was in the city, along with CPI national secretary K. Narayana, as part of the three-day CPI State Council meetings, which concluded here on July 3 (Wednesday).

The CPI leader said the Centre was dependent on the support of the TDP, and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should insist upon the Centre to continue the plant in the public sector.

Captive mines

Mr. Naidu should also demand captive mines and working capital for the VSP, apart from asking the Centre to stop the sale of assets.

Mr. Ramakrishna recalled that the trade unions and the Left parties had been staging protests in all the districts against the privatisation agenda of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

He said the CPI national council meeting to be held in Delhi from July 11 to 15 would also discuss the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issue, and the measures required to make the Centre revoke its decision on strategic sale of VSP.

Decrying the handing over of lands “on a platter” to the Adani and Ambani groups, the CPI leader urged the State government to release a White Paper on the lands allotted to the two corporate groups in Andhra Pradesh during the last five years.

Replying to queries, he said the CPI would discuss the issue of the State government declining permission to the volunteers’ ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ programme.

There was a need for a discussion on EVMs as the advanced countries had switched over to paper ballots. There should also be discussions on election expenditure and distribution of money in elections, which had become the norm among all major political parties.

In the recent elections, ₹10,000 crore was spent in Andhra Pradesh alone, Mr. Ramakrishna said. He further said this was the right time for Mr. Naidu to insist on the Centre to extend Special Category Status (SCS) to A.P.

Railway zone

He also demanded that work on operationalisation of the Visakhapatnam-headquartered South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone be expedited.

CPI State assistant secretaries J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy and Muppalla Nageswara Rao, and district secretary M. Pydiraju were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.