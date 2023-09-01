Chandrababu Naidu mired in corruption, alleges Andhra Pradesh IT Minister

September 01, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath on Friday wondered what could be the reason behind TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s silence on the reports, which appeared in an English newspaper, accusing him of indulging in financial crimes during his tenure as the Chief Minister.

Addressing a media conference here, Mr. Amarnath asked whether TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, who had threatened to file defamation case against the YSRCP leaders, saying that they had insulted his mother, though they had done nothing of that sort, have the guts to sue the newspaper for writing against his father.

The Minister alleged that Mr. Naidu was silent on the issue as he was the main culprit in the scam. The Minister said that the “financial frauds” committed by Mr. Naidu, in the contracts pertaining to the construction of the capital and in other government works since 2016 were disclosed with evidences.

Mr. Amarnath said that Mr. Naidu’s failure to condemn the reports makes it evident that they were true. He recalled that he had spoken on the issue, in the past, for 45 minutes in the Assembly. The Central Government departments concerned had also disclosed after searches were conducted on the assets of Mr. Naidu in the past, that over ₹2,000 crore unaccounted money was detected.

He alleged that the IT officials had also revealed that Mr. Naidu and his associates had received kickbacks from contractors since 2016 in the name of construction of Amaravati capital city, and the transfer of funds to shell companies. He also alleged that Mr. Naidu was caught in the mire of corruption, and it his “corrupt empire” was ready to collapse. He called upon people not to believe Mr. Naidu, who had cheated farmers and women.

At a separate press conference at Tadepalli, former Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) asked Mr. Naidu whether it was correct that the IT department has served notices on him. He dared Mr. Naidu to clear the air on the IT notice and prove his innocence.

