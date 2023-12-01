HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chandrababu Naidu likely to visit Simhachalam on December 3

December 01, 2023 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is likely to arrive in Visakhapatnam on December 3 (Sunday) to pray at the Simhachalam temple, TDP leader and former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu said. He directed party workers to ensure a grand reception to the party chief.

This will be the first time Mr. Naidu will be visiting the city after his arrest in the alleged skill development case and subsequent granting of regular bail by the High Court.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu was speaking to party cadre at a party meeting in Anakapalli. TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh ‘Yuvagalam’ will enter Anakapalli district at Payakaraopeta on December 6. He asked the cadre to make the padayatra a grand success.

TDP leaders Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Mahila wing president V Anitha and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.