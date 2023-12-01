Chandrababu Naidu likely to visit Simhachalam on December 3

December 01, 2023 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is likely to arrive in Visakhapatnam on December 3 (Sunday) to pray at the Simhachalam temple, TDP leader and former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu said. He directed party workers to ensure a grand reception to the party chief.

This will be the first time Mr. Naidu will be visiting the city after his arrest in the alleged skill development case and subsequent granting of regular bail by the High Court.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu was speaking to party cadre at a party meeting in Anakapalli. TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh ‘Yuvagalam’ will enter Anakapalli district at Payakaraopeta on December 6. He asked the cadre to make the padayatra a grand success.

TDP leaders Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Mahila wing president V Anitha and others were present.