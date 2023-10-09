Chandrababu Naidu has supporters all over India, says Ganta

October 09, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Jana Sena Party (JSP) North constituency in charge Pasupuleti Usha Kiran participated in a torch rally organised at Akkayyapalem here on Monday evening to protest against the arrest of TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Mr. Naidu was not a leader, who belongs to one State alone. He has supporters and fans all over the country. His influence would be seen even in the elections in Telangana State. He said that the parties in that State were looking towards the TDP-JSP alliance. Mr. Naidu would be the deciding factor in the victory in Telangana State, he said.

