Chandrababu Naidu condemns expresses distress at withdrawal of feeder ambulance service in Vizianagaram

January 18, 2024 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed distress at a man of Chittempadu, a suburb of Moolaboddavara panchayat of Srungavarapukota in Vizianagaram district, being forced to carry the body of his wife on a motorcycle in the Agency area.

In his message posted on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu said that it was ‘unfortunate’ that a 6-month-old baby and her mother, who were seriously ill had to be carried in a ‘doli’ for over 5 km to shift them to a hospital.

He noted: “We had earlier introduced feeder ambulance service only to prevent such pathetic incidents. But, now these feeder ambulances have been completely abandoned and the State government is playing with the lives of the Girijans,” Mr. Naidu alleged. He opined that the negligence of the State government had led to the loss of lives of the mother and baby. “Why is this government not compassionate even after their demise. Can’t an ambulance be arranged even after their demise?”

