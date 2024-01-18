GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chandrababu Naidu condemns expresses distress at withdrawal of feeder ambulance service in Vizianagaram

January 18, 2024 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed distress at a man of Chittempadu, a suburb of Moolaboddavara panchayat of Srungavarapukota in Vizianagaram district, being forced to carry the body of his wife on a motorcycle in the Agency area.

In his message posted on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu said that it was ‘unfortunate’ that a 6-month-old baby and her mother, who were seriously ill had to be carried in a ‘doli’ for over 5 km to shift them to a hospital.

He noted: “We had earlier introduced feeder ambulance service only to prevent such pathetic incidents. But, now these feeder ambulances have been completely abandoned and the State government is playing with the lives of the Girijans,” Mr. Naidu alleged. He opined that the negligence of the State government had led to the loss of lives of the mother and baby. “Why is this government not compassionate even after their demise. Can’t an ambulance be arranged even after their demise?”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.