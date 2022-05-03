Chandrababu Naidu coming to Visakhapatnam on May 4 on a two-day visit to North Andhra

He will participate in protests over increase in prices of essential commodities, say TDP leaders

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is coming to the city on a two-day visit to North Andhra, on Wednesday.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, party Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the party would go to the people with the slogan ‘badhude, badhudu’ in protest against the spiralling prices of essential commodities. The objective was to create awareness among the people on the ‘failures’ of the State government, he said. He said that Mr. Naidu would reach the city on Wednesday afternoon by flight and proceed to Srikakulam by road and participate in a protest there.

Later, he would return to the city and stay for the night at the party office at Ramnagar. On the evening of May 5, he would participate in the ‘badhude, badhude’ programme at Tallavalasa in Bheemunipatnam. TDP leaders and party workers would participate in the programme.

Former MLA Peela Govind alleged that former Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao had destroyed AP Tourism Department and the present Minister for Heavy Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has brought out the option to close the sugar factories in Anakapalli. He said that the Agriculture Research Centre at Anakapalli was set up during the tenure of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and it was developed with the grant of more funds during the TDP rule. He alleged that the present government was trying to weaken it by transferring the employees of the research centre with the idea of shifting the centre to Pulivendula. He also alleged that blasting was being done rampantly in Anakapalli district for gravel.