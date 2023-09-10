HamberMenu
Chandrababu Naidu arrest| TDP delegation’s attempt to meet A.P. Governor turns futile for second day

The TDP delegation led by K. Atchannaidu, former Minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, and others were scheduled to meet the Governor at 7.15 p.m. on Saturday but were placed under detention.

September 10, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Governor of Andhra Pradesh S. Abdul Nazeer. File

Governor of Andhra Pradesh S. Abdul Nazeer. File | Photo Credit: Arun Kulkarni

Consecutively for the second day on Sunday, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders failed to meet Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer.

The appointment was given to the TDP delegation at 9.45 a.m., but was cancelled by the Governor’s office yet again. The leaders have planned to submit a representation over the developments in the State.

“We were prepared to meet the Governor, as the appointment was fixed at 9.45 a.m. However at around 9.30 p.m., we were informed that the appointment with Mr. Syed Abdul Nazeer was cancelled. We were asked to come at the same time tomorrow [Monday],” TDP State president K. Atchannaidu told the media in Vizag on Sunday.

Some of the TDP leaders alleged that the YSR Congress Party government was behind the appointment being cancelled. However, there are also speculations that since the hearing in the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scam case, in which the TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested, is going on in the Anti-Corruption Bureau court at Vijayawada, the appointment was cancelled and may be given some other time.

The TDP delegation led by Mr. Atchannaidu, former Minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, and others were scheduled to meet the Governor at 7.15 p.m. on Saturday. However, they were unable to make it since they were placed under detention by the city police, in the view of Mr. Naidu’s arrest. Their appointment was rescheduled again on Sunday at 9.45 a.m..

The Governor is in Visakhapatnam since the last two days to attend Andhra University’s convocation and a few other programmes. He was scheduled to visit Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / Governor / corruption & bribery

