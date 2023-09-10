Chandrababu Naidu arrest: Atchannaidu criticises remand report, alleges CID is working for CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

September 10, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu has alleged that the way the remand report in the arrest of party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was written makes it evident that “the CID is working for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy”. Alleging that the report was prepared by just assumptions to “target” Mr. Naidu, he also claimed that it was a “clear case of political revenge”. The YSRCP government was unable to digest the reception that Mr. Naidu and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh were getting from the public during their campaign, he said. This had upset Mr. Jagan and hence the arrest was made to divert attention.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Atchannaidu said that the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation case was not new and the First Information Report was registered during December 2019. Already many people had been arrested for their alleged involvement in this case. Among them, a few were on bail, remand report on a few was rejected, while some were on anticipatory bail, he said.

“The YSRCP is deliberately trying to involve Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and me in this case, and we do not have any connection at all. A Chief Minister and Ministers generally take policy decisions for the well-being of the people. It is the officials who execute it. Why did the CID not involve any of the then officials who worked in the case? Why are the names of Ajay Kallam and Premachandra Reddy missing? Is it because they belong to the CM’s community,” he alleged.

He also said that the officials did not even have the basic knowledge that they had to take the Governor’s permission to arrest a former Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition.

The TDP State president said that if the government proved that Mr. Naidu and he were involved in siphoning of money through any scams, he was ready to “move away from political life and behead himself”.

“The YSRCP feels that arresting Naidu and other important leaders will create panic atmosphere among the cadres. But that is not going to happen. We believe that justice will prevail. Moreover, people of AP are keenly watching the happenings and are ready to teach the ruling party a lesson in the coming elections,” he added further.

He also said that as G-20 summit was going on at New Delhi, the YSRCP wanted to tarnish the image of Mr. Naidu, as many visiting leaders know him very well.

He also condemned the police action to stop Jana Sena Party chief K. Pawan Kalyan from coming to Vijayawada. The YSRCP government did not want any opposition parties in the State, he charged.