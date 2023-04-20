Chandanotsavam: ticket holders can have darshan from 4 a.m.

April 20, 2023 05:16 am | Updated 05:16 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that the annual ‘Chandanotsavam’ festival of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam will start between 3 a.m. and 3.30 a.m. on April 23.

Hereditary Trustee of the temple P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and his family, along with the Endowment Minister, will be the first to have darshan of the deity followed by presenting ‘pattu vasthrams’ to the deity.

Later, VVIPs and temple trust board members would have darshan between 3.30 a.m. and 4.30 a.m., he said.

Mr. Mallikarjuna held a review meeting to discuss arrangements for the Chandanotsavam festival. He said that the darshan timings were being clearly mentioned on the tickets being issued for Chandanotsavam to avoid inconvenience to devotees.

He said that free darshan tickets along with ₹300 ticket holders and ₹1,000 ticket holders can have darshan from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. He also said that two slots have been allotted for VVIPs from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and again from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mediapersons would be allowed to have darshan between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., he said.

“There should be a water point at a distance of every 20 metres. Water should be supplied in disposable glasses. Toilets should be arranged at various places for the devotees,” the Collector said.

He discussed the parking arrangements for two-wheelers and four-wheelers atop Simhachalam and at the foothills, Pushkarini, RTC Bus complex and Bhairavakona. He instructed GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma to ensure provision of water and paper glasses to the devotees.

Mr. Mallikarjuna asked the Health Department to arrange medical camps wherever necessary, especially at crowded places. He also asked them to set up camps along the steps.

He asked Commissioner of Police C.M. Trivikrama Varma to ensure security. Executive Officer of Simhachalam Devasthanam, Trinad Rao, Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan and other officials were present.