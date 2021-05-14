Chandanotsavam celebrated with traditional fervour

Devotees not allowed in view of the pandemic

The annual Chandanotsavam of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam here was celebrated, without devotees due to the COVID-19 restrictions, on Friday.

The rituals began at 3 a.m with ‘mangala vayidyalu’ and ‘Suprabhatam’. The first ‘Nijaroopa darshanam’ of the deity was witnessed by the temple trustee Sanchaita Gajajapathi. She offered silk clothes to the deity. Later, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao offered silk robes to the deity on behalf of the State government. The Minister was accompanied by his family members.

In the evening, ‘Sahasra Ghattabhishekam’ was performed with Gangadhara water, and even as it was on, the priests read out the names and gothras of devotees, who registered their names online. Later special pujas were performed and it was followed by application of the first round of sandalwood paste after the ‘Nijaroopa darshanam’.

Ms. Sanchaita and the temple EO M.V. Suryakala said that special pujas were performed for universal prosperity and saving mankind from the pandemic.

Some of the devotees offered prayers to an idol of the deity at the foothills as they were not allowed this year in view of the pandemic.