Chance to modify test centre for APPGECET

Visakhapatnam

22 June 2020 23:18 IST

The APSCHE has given a chance to candidates, who applied for APPGECET-2020 (AP PG Engineering Common Entrance Test), being conducted by Andhra University, to modify the test centres for June 24 and 25, according to APPGECET-2020 Convener P. Srinivasa Rao. Interested candidates can visit the portal https://sche.ap.gov.in/pgcet to modify their options related to the test centres and also for updates on the entrance test.

Advertising

Advertising