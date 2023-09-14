Champions Boat League in Kerala will be an added attraction for tourists, say officials

September 14, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Magnificent snake boats (Chundan Vallam) powered by rowers will offer a visual treat to tourists visiting Kerala later this month. The Champions Boat League (CBL), modelled on the IPL, is expected to boost tourism in that State, said the speakers at a partnership meet organised by Kerala’s Tourism Department here on September 14 (Thursday).

The CBL season, which comes close on the heels of the Onam celebrations, is the right time for tourists to visit Kerala and enjoy its diverse attractions. The State has been making all-out efforts to add to the post-pandemic upsurge in domestic tourist arrivals.

Kerala Tourism has recently bagged the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Gold Award for its effective messaging to outside markets, which was an endorsement of its innovative initiatives.

To woo more tourists from within the country, a string of travel trade networking activities, including participation in trade fairs and organising B2B trade meets have been planned. The first B2B partnership meet held in Kolkata earlier this week had a highly encouraging response from the industry. Besides, Kerala Tourism has planned roadshows in Pune, Mumbai, Surat and Rajkot in October, said Babu Mahendran, Tourism Information Officer, Kerala Tourism.

The trade fairs and roadshows were the perfect windows for showcasing the variety of experiences the State has in store for tourists. Recent trends show that Kerala has turned out to be a glamorous wedding destination.

“Kerala’s unparalleled natural beauty, picturesque destinations, excellent accommodation and banquet facilities, and connectivity make it one of the best wedding destinations. Houseboats, caravan stays, jungle lodges, plantation visits, homestays, Ayurveda-based wellness solutions, countryside walks, and adventure activities including trekking to verdant hills provide a unique experience to the visitors,” he added.

Artistes from Kerala enthralled the guests with their performances.

