Visakhapatnam

Chamber of commerce women’s wing takes charge

Hema Yadavalli took charge as the president of the women’s wing of Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the term 2020-22 with her team Sandhya Godey as honorary secretary, Jeeja as the vice- president and Vani Kancharla as the treasurer. The annual general meeting was held on a virtual platform abiding by the COVID restrictions. The main focus of the women’s wing for this term is going to be skill development. It has made a plan of action to organise programmes for upgrading the skills of women entrepreneurs across different sectors.

