Chamber of commerce lauds new industrial policy of State govt.

‘It will reduce the cost of doing business and helps MSMEs’

Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI has appreciated the new Industrial Policy -2020-23 brought out by the State government,

According to VCCI president G. Veeramohan, the new policy aims at reducing the cost of doing business and helps MSMEs achieve scale and improve competitiveness.

He said that the introduction of YSR AP ONE — a one-stop resource and support centre— is an ambitious project and the success of this policy will depend on its efficient implementation.

VCCI secretary Ravi Godey said that incentives like reimbursement of 100% stamp duty, ₹1 per unit for 5 years, reimbursement of State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) for five years and 3% interest subsidy on the term loan are also well appreciated.