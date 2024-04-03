GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chaluvadi Ganesh is new Director (Finance) of RINL

April 03, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chaluvadi Sree Rama Venkata Gopala Krishna Ganesh assumed charge as the new Director (Finance) at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), here on Wednesday. He was working as the General Manager (Finance and Accounts) in the same organisation before he got promoted. RINL CMD Atul Bhatt introduced Mr. Ganesh to others and congratulated him on his new role as director.

A chartered accountant by profession, Mr. Ganesh served in private sector briefly before joining RINL in 1990. In RINL, he has worked in various capacities. He was instrumental in raising finances in the post COVID 19 period at RINL, according to a press release.

