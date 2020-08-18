Chalasani re-elected as cooperative bank chairman

Manam Anjaneyulu elected as Chairman Emeritus

Chalasani Raghavendra Rao has been unanimously re-elected as the chairman of the Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank for the second time. A total of 21 persons were elected Directors of the bank in the Board of Directors meeting held on Tuesday, according to the Election Officer P. Durga Prasada Rao.

Gudivada Bhaskara Rao was elected Senior Vice Chairman and Madhavarthi Raghava Rao of Ongole as Vice Chairman of the bank. The others, who were elected as directors are: Maanam Anjaneyulu, S. Nagabushana Choudhary, A. Joseph Stalin, Namana Kamaraju, Kaki Bhavani, Rao Venkata Jagga Rao, Veeraganta Chandrasekhar, G. Janardhana Rao, Tenneti Padmavathi, Chelikani Rama Rao, Cheruvu Anjaneya Sastry, Uppalapati Parvathi Devi, K. Prasad Rao, S. Janaki Ramachandra Raju, Potluri Venkataramana Rao, Jamisetti Venkata Satyanarayana Murthy, Chinnam Koteswara Rao and Palyam Narayana Swamy.

After the election, the new body elected Manam Anjaneyulu as Chairman Emeritus in recognition of his services as chairman for several years and for putting the bank on the path of progress. The bank, which had commenced its activities 105 years ago in Visakhapatnam, today has 46 branches in 13 districts of the State and another four branches in Hyderabad.