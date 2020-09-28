Chain-snatchings: eight of two gangs nabbed

Gold chains, bikes recovered: DCP

The city police on Monday arrested five members and took into custody three juveniles of two gangs, who were allegedly involved in chain-snatching offences in different areas of the city.

In one case, the police arrested three members of a gang who were allegedly involved in a chain-snatching in KGH down area on September 26. The arrested were identified as Vadamodula Satish (22) of Kotaveedhi area, Nakarboina Rajesh (20) of Chilakapeta area and Kanduri Srinivas (19) of Kallupakulu.

Addressing the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) V. Suresh Babu said that they used to target elderly women in the early hours. On September 26, the complainant Nelvada Yellamma (74) was sweeping the front portion of the house near KGH down, when two unknown persons in a two-wheeler snatched the two tolas gold chain that she was wearing and fled the spot. Based on a tip-off, the police team led by ASI S. Gangadhara Rao nabbed the trio, when they were trying to dispose of the gold chain at a jewellery shop near Kurupam Market in the Old Town area. The chain was also recovered from them.

According to Mr. Suresh Babu, it was a combined effort of policemen from East Sub-Division (Crimes) and other police stations such as Two Town, Three Town and MR Peta.

According to the DCP, the youngest member of the gang Kanduri Srinivas, is an habitual offender and was earlier involved in three property offences as juvenile under Two Town Police Station.

In another case, the police arrested two members of a gang and took three juveniles into their custody, for their alleged involvement in three chain-snatching incidents under Duvvada, Gajuwaka and New Port Police stations limits. The arrested were identified as Y. Sunil (20), a resident of Peda Gantyada area, and B Nani (29), a resident of New Resapuvanipalem, in the city. The police recovered three gold chains weighing around 90 gms and three bikes from the gang.