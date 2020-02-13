Chain-snatching gang from West Bengal busted, 8 held

The Government Railway Police (GRP), in coordination with Railway Protection Force (RPF), on Wednesday arrested eight members of a chain-snatching gang for their alleged involvement in many offences reported from the Visakhapatnam Sub-division.

All the accused aged between 49 to 62 years are natives of 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Around 210 gram gold ornaments worth ₹7 lakh seized.

The accused have been identified as Susanth Roy (52), Sribash Das (45), Deenu Biswas (60), Tapan Battacharya (62), Robi Sen (62), Joy Biswas (49), Bhola Mandal (52) and Sameer Mistri (58).

Modus operandi

“The accused would pose themselves as passengers and target women travelling in general compartments. Some gang members would block entrance of the compartment to create a rush-like situation, while the others would snatch gold chains from the women when they try to board the train,” GRP DSP (Visakhapatnam Sub-division) R. Srinivas told the media here on Wednesday.

He said that the accused would travel from one place to another and stay in cheap lodges.

“After being caught in some cases in West Bengal, the gang started committing offences in Andhra Pradesh. The accused are allegedly involved in chain-snatching cases reported from Vijayawada, Tirupati, Chennai, Bhubaneswar and Howrah railway stations,” said Mr. Srinivas.

The GRP officials said the gang members had confessed that one Ganesh Sarkar from West Bengal used to give then money as advance for travel and take his cut after the crimes are committed. RPF Assistant Commissioner (Visakhapatnam) K.P. James said a manhunt has been launched to nab Sarkar. It is learnt that the accused would be taken to West Bengal, Odisha on PT warrant by the police from other states soon.