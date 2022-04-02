Ch. Srikant is new Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner

April 02, 2022 23:59 IST

Chiruvolu Srikant, a 2002 batch IPS officer will take over as the Police Commissioner of Visakhapatnam from Manish Kumar Sinha, who has been transferred to State Level Police Recruitment Board, as its chairman.

As follow up to the creation of new districts, about 51 transfers of IPS officers were affected with a late night GO on Saturday.

Srikant earlier served in the district as OSD Narsipatnam and DIG, Visakhapatnam (Range).

Meanwhile, current OSD (Operations) of Visakhapatnam district who also holds the charge of Joint Director SEB, Satish Kumar, has been appointed as the first SP of the newly-created Alluri Sitaramaraju District.

Similarly, Gowthami Sali, DCP (Law and Order),s has been transferred as SP to the newly- created Anakapalle district. Garud Sumit Sunil will take over as DCP (L&O), Visakhapatnam, in her place.