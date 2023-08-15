Ceremonial parade marks Independence Day celebrations at Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam

August 15, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A ceremonial parade, comprising platoons of naval personnel and DSC personnel, was held at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday.

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FO C-in-C), took the salute and inspected a 50-men Armed Guard. The FO C-in-C conveyed his greeting to the ENC personnel and their families. He recalled that this day in 1947 had set the path for the nation’s progress and prosperity, and reiterated the need to remember the brave hearts and pledge to rededicate ourselves for the cause of the nation.

On completion of the parade, the FO C-in-C interacted with the participants, including the spectators, veterans, and awardees of Honorary Commission ranks.

NSTL

The Independence Day was celebrated with the NSTL employees and their family members. NSTL Director Abraham Varughese appealed to the NSTL fraternity to derive inspiration from the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and work relentlessly to safeguard the nation. He said that as per the guidelines of DRDO, NSTL was moving towards achieving self-reliance with the development of state-of-the-art underwater weapons. He said that the younger generation should come forward with innovative ideas.

