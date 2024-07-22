Centre urged to expedite implementation of ₹1 lakh crore fund to boost Vizag’s economic growth

Visakhapatnam

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Visakhapatnam chairman Grandhi Rajesh on Monday urged the Central government to expedite the implementation of the ₹1 lakh crore fund, which offers 50-year interest-free loans to boost private sector investment in R&D and innovation. This fund was announced in the Interim Union Budget 2024-25.

Emphasising Visakhapatnam’s robust pharmaceutical sector and skilled workforce, he said that the city can play a critical role in attracting R&D investments in Renewable Energy, Chemicals, Food Processing, and Biotechnology fields.

Given the prominence of the ports sector in Visakhapatnam’s economic landscape, favourable policies and increased budgetary allocation for Medium and Heavy Freight Vehicles (MHFVs) will incentivise the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), advancing towards a more sustainable economy, he added.

Mr. Rajesh further said that introducing the employment-linked incentive (ELI) scheme for labour-intensive sectors like agri-services, textiles, apparel, tourism, logistics & pharma sector could boost Visakhapatnam’s growth.

Granting infrastructure status to the Travel & Tourism Sector could also benefit the city, enhancing better access to finance, securing funding for tourism projects and attracting significant investment for the development of iconic tourist destinations, he stressed.