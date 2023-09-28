Centre trying to privatise VSP’s blast furnace, oxygen plant, alleges CITU

September 28, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

CITU State general secretary Ch. Narasinga Rao has called upon steel workers to oppose what he called “the attempts of the Central government to weaken the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP)”. He also alleged that the Centre was trying to hand over the Blast Furnace–3 and the oxygen plant to private players by misleading the workers.

The north Andhra bike rally, being organised by the CPI(M) to oppose the proposed privatisation of VSP, reached the steel plant where a public meeting was held on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Narasinga Rao said that the interests of Andhra Pradesh could be safeguarded only by the protection of the steel plant. He alleged that the major political parties in A.P. were participating in the agitations against privatisation of VSP, only to be in the good books of the public. They were not keen on opposing the decision of the Centre on strategic sale of VSP, he alleged.

“The ruling YSRCP government is content with passing a resolution in the Assembly and washing its hands of the issue. Similarly, the TDP and JSP are cheating the people of the State by failing to pull up the Modi government over the issue. The BJP government is trying to stifle the steel plant by taking advantage of the lack of resistance from the ruling and Opposition parties in the State,” Mr. Narasinga Rao said.

The CITU leader further alleged that the Centre was trying to push VSP into losses by refusing to permit it from procuring iron ore from the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC). He said that VSP could be saved only when the people understand the situation and support the agitation for protection of the plant.

CPI(M) State secretariat member K. Lokanadham recalled that VSP had solved the unemployment problem in North Andhra to some extent, and had helped in reducing the mass migration of workers from North Andhra districts. People from SC/ST/BC communities would lose employment opportunities if the plant was privatised, he said, adding that the formation of a special railway zone headquartered in Visakhapatnam was confined only to announcements, with no progress being made at the ground-level.

CPI(M) district secretary M. Jaggunaidu and CPI(M) corporator B. Ganga Rao also spoke.

CPI(M) city leader K.M. Srinivas presided over the meeting.

Party leaders B. Jagan, N. Rama Rao and Jyothiswara Rao and Steel Plant CITU leaders Y.T. Das were present.

