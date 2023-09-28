HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre trying to privatise VSP’s blast furnace, oxygen plant, alleges CITU

Major political parties in A.P. are not keen on opposing the Centre’s decision on strategic sale of the plant, alleges union leader

September 28, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

CITU State general secretary Ch. Narasinga Rao has called upon steel workers to oppose what he called “the attempts of the Central government to weaken the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP)”. He also alleged that the Centre was trying to hand over the Blast Furnace–3 and the oxygen plant to private players by misleading the workers.

The north Andhra bike rally, being organised by the CPI(M) to oppose the proposed privatisation of VSP, reached the steel plant where a public meeting was held on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Narasinga Rao said that the interests of Andhra Pradesh could be safeguarded only by the protection of the steel plant. He alleged that the major political parties in A.P. were participating in the agitations against privatisation of VSP, only to be in the good books of the public. They were not keen on opposing the decision of the Centre on strategic sale of VSP, he alleged.

“The ruling YSRCP government is content with passing a resolution in the Assembly and washing its hands of the issue. Similarly, the TDP and JSP are cheating the people of the State by failing to pull up the Modi government over the issue. The BJP government is trying to stifle the steel plant by taking advantage of the lack of resistance from the ruling and Opposition parties in the State,” Mr. Narasinga Rao said.

The CITU leader further alleged that the Centre was trying to push VSP into losses by refusing to permit it from procuring iron ore from the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC). He said that VSP could be saved only when the people understand the situation and support the agitation for protection of the plant.

CPI(M) State secretariat member K. Lokanadham recalled that VSP had solved the unemployment problem in North Andhra to some extent, and had helped in reducing the mass migration of workers from North Andhra districts. People from SC/ST/BC communities would lose employment opportunities if the plant was privatised, he said, adding that the formation of a special railway zone headquartered in Visakhapatnam was confined only to announcements, with no progress being made at the ground-level.

CPI(M) district secretary M. Jaggunaidu and CPI(M) corporator B. Ganga Rao also spoke.

CPI(M) city leader K.M. Srinivas presided over the meeting.

Party leaders B. Jagan, N. Rama Rao and Jyothiswara Rao and Steel Plant CITU leaders Y.T. Das were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / iron and steel

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.