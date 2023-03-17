Centre trying to make VSP sick by not supplying raw materials and non-allocation of wagons, allege VUPPC leaders

March 17, 2023 04:50 am | Updated 08:48 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Central government is making all efforts to make the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) sick by non-allotment of raw materials, not making loans available and increased interest rates, alleged leaders of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC).

Addressing a joint media conference on Thursday, VUPPC leaders D. Adinarayana, Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao and J. Ayodhyaram called upon the MPs of all political parties in Andhra Pradesh to exert pressure on the Centre to revoke its decision on the strategic sale of VSP.

They recalled that the VUPPC, represented by all trade unions of VSP, as also civil society organisations and NGOs have been organising relay hunger strikes, rallies and protests for more than two years ever since the Centre had announced disinvestment of 100% equity of VSP on January 1, 2021.

They alleged that Blast Furnace-3 had stopped long ago and iron ore and wagons for movement of coal were not being allotted regularly to the plant. VSP, the golden goose of Andhra Pradesh and pride of the nation, had made a profit of ₹1,000 crore even during the COVID-19 pandemic apart from producing and supplying lifesaving oxygen to needy COVID-19 patients in various States of the country.

The privatisation of VSP could result in the loss of livelihood of lakhs of workers, who were dependent, either directly or indirectly, on it, and workers of ancillary units. It could lead to over 8,000 displaced persons losing their livelihood permanently. Interest on loans, running into thousands of crores of rupees, taken from banks and financial institutions by private steel plants, were being written off, but the public sector Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has never defaulted on repayment of loans and interests, they said.

They said that the present asset value of VSP was estimated to be around ₹3 lakh crore. The Committee was planning to continue the agitation to save VSP in Delhi, and called upon all Parliamentarians to support the cause. They sought withdrawal of the proposal for strategic sale of VSP, allotment of iron ore mines to VSP, capital restructuring to run the plant to full capacity, reduction of interest rates on the bank loans already taken and moratorium on the interests accrued on the existing loans, supply of raw materials, payment of wages and other benefits to VSP workers, on part with SAIL, as was already agreed by VSP management, and filling up of all vacancies in the plant.