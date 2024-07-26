Centre trying to convert major ports into landlord ports, alleges CPI(M) leader in Visakhapatnam

Corporator and CPI(M) leader B. Ganga Rao has alleged that the Centre is keen on conversion of major ports into landlord ports and hand them over to Indian and foreign companies. The target is to convert 80% of the major ports into landlord ports by 2030.

Addressing the participants on the second day of the relay hunger strike, being organised under the aegis of the CITU, at Sea Horse junction here on Friday, he demanded implementation of wage agreement for port workers, without pre-conditions. He said that already the JNPT has been converted 100% into a landlord port due to which all the berths and all departments in the port were handed over to operators under the PPP mode.

Mr. Ganga Rao alleged that the Centre was trying to hand over the port sector as a whole to private investors. He said that port workers, who were classified into various categories like pool workers, canteen workers, non-permanent workers, shore workers and stevedore workers, were leading a hand-to-mouth existence due to non-increase in wages. The labour laws were not being applied to them. On the other hand, the number of permanent employees was going down.

He demanded implementation of the new wage agreement, which has been pending for the past 30 months, payment of bonus, withdrawal of plan to sell berths and assets of major ports in the name of National Monetisation Pipeline (NAMP).

Union leader Sambamurthy and Satyanarayana, Visakhapatnam Dock Labour Board Union leader J. Satyanarayana, B. Lakshmana Rao, Ramalingswara Rao and Trinadha Rao were among those who participated in the protest.

