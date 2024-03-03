Centre to train fisherfolk in Vizag to save turtles, lift U.S. ban on Indian shrimp import

March 03, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Centre has identified Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Veraval in Gujarat to educate the fisherfolk on the importance of turtle excluder device (TED) and its impact on seafood trade with the U.S.

The ban (from November 2019) on the import of Indian wild-caught shrimp (IWS) in the U.S. is causing a loss of ₹1,500 crore to Andhra Pradesh and nearly ₹4,500 crore a year to the country. This is owing to the failure of the Indian seafood exporters and fisherfolk to comply with U.S. guidelines.

The U.S. banned IWS under Section 609 of US Public Law 101-162 citing unregulated Indian fishing practices that it said threatened endangered turtles. It considered that Indian mechanical trawlers were not using fishing nets equipped with TED to exclude turtles while fishing beyond eight nautical miles in Indian waters (eastern Bay of Bengal and western Arabian Sea). Around 30,000-odd motorised and mechanised boats in Andhra Pradesh alone do not have TEDs and are not following U.S. guidelines properly, fisheries officials say.

ADVERTISEMENT

This has prompted the Centre to take the matter seriously and identify the two coastal cities to educate the fisherfolk.

The Centre’s Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) and the States’ Fisheries department are working on spreading awareness on the implementation of TEDs. Both the bodies are drawing up plans to reach out to fisherfolk through a special drive.

Confirming this to The Hindu, Joint Director, Fisheries department (Visakhapatnam), Shaik Lal Mohammed said: “We are now working on implementing the TED concept in Indian fishing to reopen the IWS market in the U.S. China and Japan are taking the IWS products, but not the U.S. So, the Centre is seriously working on it..”

Mr. Mohammed further said a special workshop was held recently in Kochi on the use of TED. The stakeholders of the workshop were taken on three boats to the Arabian Sea to demonstrate in practice how TED helps turtles escape from nets. He also attended the workshop, Mr. Mohammed added.

MPEDA Andhra Pradesh State Co-ordinator (NetFish) P. Hanumantha Rao said the workshop was organised by MPEDA in association with experts from National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries, the U.S., and Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT).

Before the ban, the U.S. accounted for 20% of India’s total IWS exports. The ban also reduced the IWS unit value from $9.87 a kg to $5.68 a kg in other countries.

“MPEDA has taken steps to resolve the issue by handing over the project to the CIFT to revise the TED concept. We also conducted three workshops in maritime states, in Veraval, Mumbai and Visakhapatnam, on the performance of TED. Following this, NOAA Fisheries experts and the U.S. Department of State officials visited India earlier this month at CIFT-Kochi to conduct the workshop on TED. We are now working on field demonstration in the marine states,” Mr. Rao added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.