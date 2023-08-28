HamberMenu
Centre supporting entrepreneurs to drive country’s growth, says Union Minister  

August 28, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers, and New Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers, and New Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba said that the Centre is supporting entrepreneurs as it strongly believes that industrial development is one of the key components of the country’s growth.

Speaking to reporters at a hotel here during a formal brief meeting with industrialists from the city on Monday, Mr. Khuba said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is providing a corruption-free governance and is taking the country to the fore in all fields. He said that the country will reach the third position in terms of economic development and will soon stand at the first under the leadership of Mr. Narendra Modi.

He assured the industrialists that he will take their problems to the attention of the government. They can also take the help of Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, who is available locally, the Minister said.

