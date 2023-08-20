Centre, State failed to develop tribal areas, alleges CPI Andhra Pradesh secretary

August 20, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna has alleged that the Central and State governments have done nothing for the development tribal areas.

Mr. Ramakrishna participated in a rally organised at Chintapalli in Alluri Sitharamaraju district as part of the bus yatra, being organised under the aegis of the CPI, against the ‘lopsided policies of the State and the Central governments. The bus yatra, which was launched on August 17, reached Chintapalli on Sunday.

The CPI State secretary garlanded the statue of the revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju and participated in the rally raising slogans against the ‘dictatorial attitude’ of the Central and State governments. Later, addressing a public meeting, Mr. Ramakrishna called for a change in society and justice to the working class. He alleged that during the its nine-year rule the Modi government has not done anything for the poor.

He alleged that the BJP had come to power with false promises to the people. Now, it was fanning caste and communal passions to divert the attention of the people, Mr. Ramakrishna alleged. Referring to the statements of the BJP leaders that injustice was being done to Hindus, he sought to know as to where and what danger was being faced by the majority community.

The CPI State secretary alleged that the BJP was trying to divide the people on religious lines, and was trying to appease the majority community in a bid to secure power with their votes in the 2024 elections. This was resulting in a feeling of insecurity among the minorities. He alleged that the policies of the Central and State governments have not benefitted the small traders and farmers, but were making the corporate groups richer.

Mr. Ramakrishna said that the bus yatra was launched from Kurmannapalem, where employees of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) have been on a relay hunger strike for the past 900 days, opposing the privatisation of VSP. The motto of the bus yatra was to know the problems of the people at the ground-level. He said that he has seen AP TIDCO houses or ‘Jagananna Colonies’ in the Agency areas. He demanded that the State government construct houses for the tribal people at a cost of ₹10 lakh each. He alleged that the governments were trying to dilute the laws made for the welfare of the tribal people.

CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy and CPI(M) leader Bonangi Chinnayya Padal spoke.

