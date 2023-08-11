HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre, State failed in employment generation, alleges Andhra Pradesh Nirudyoga Porata Samiti

August 11, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Former Nagarjuna University Vice-Chancellor Balamohan Das speaking at the roundtable meeting in Visakhapatnam on Friday

Former Nagarjuna University Vice-Chancellor Balamohan Das speaking at the roundtable meeting in Visakhapatnam on Friday | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Andhra Pradesh Nirudyoga Porata Samiti (APNPS) organised a roundtable meeting on the progress of employment opportunities provided by the Central and State governments, here on Friday.

The meeting was presided over by the Samiti’s State president Marrivemula Srinivas.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Nagarjuna University Balamohan Das and others participated in the meeting.

“The Centre has failed to fulfill its election promise of providing employment opportunities to two crore deserving youth under Make in India and Skill India schemes. There are about 40 crore youth in the country with a population of 142 crore,” said Prof. Das

The participants said that the State government promised a job calendar every year but there was no notification for other jobs in the State except police jobs.

“Except for Sachivalayam and police jobs, there is not a single notification through the job calendar for other government jobs in the State,” said Mr. Srinivas, quoting the participants of the roundtable meeting.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.