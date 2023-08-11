Centre, State failed in employment generation, alleges Andhra Pradesh Nirudyoga Porata Samiti

August 11, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Nirudyoga Porata Samiti (APNPS) organised a roundtable meeting on the progress of employment opportunities provided by the Central and State governments, here on Friday.

The meeting was presided over by the Samiti’s State president Marrivemula Srinivas.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Nagarjuna University Balamohan Das and others participated in the meeting.

“The Centre has failed to fulfill its election promise of providing employment opportunities to two crore deserving youth under Make in India and Skill India schemes. There are about 40 crore youth in the country with a population of 142 crore,” said Prof. Das

The participants said that the State government promised a job calendar every year but there was no notification for other jobs in the State except police jobs.

“Except for Sachivalayam and police jobs, there is not a single notification through the job calendar for other government jobs in the State,” said Mr. Srinivas, quoting the participants of the roundtable meeting.