Centre should set up a school of Indology to project the right image of India in the country and abroad, says French journalist

‘Some eminent Indian historians are distorting the history of the country’

February 19, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A school of Indology should be set up by the Union Government to project the right image of India in the country and abroad, according to Francois Gautier, the French journalist.

He was speaking on the second day of the two-day seminar on ‘Reconstructing the cultural history of Bharat’, which was organised by Sivananda Supatha Foundation here on Monday.

He said that some eminent Indian historians are distorting the history of India and therefore a school of Indology should be set up to educate both the Indians and foreigners about the cultural history of the country.

He further said, “India cannot become a super power, if Indians don’t have respect for their ancient culture.”

K. Aravinda Rao, the former DGP of undivided Andhra Pradesh, said that the Vedas are the basis on which the Bharatiyar civilisation has been built. But modern Indian intellectuals are averse to both ‘Sruti’ (Vedas) and ‘Smriti’, not to speak of puranas. “We should rediscover our ancient, vibrant culture and lead meaningful lives,” he said.

Y. Hema Yellapragada, a historian from the UK, spoke about the efforts she is making to dispel misconceptions about Indian culture and heritage. She said, “There are many misconceptions also about Indian princes and rajahs during the British period. They upheld Raja Dharma to protect their people and to propagate ‘Bharatiya’ culture.”

Giridhar Mamidi, a chartered accountant, spoke about the ‘sacred geographies’ of the Mahabharat era. He said in many Telugu media, New Delhi is referred to as ‘Hastinapur’ but actually it is ‘Indraprastha’. He said he had identified many places referred to in the Mahabharat, in his research.

Pundit Vamadeva Sastry (David Frawley) spoke about his experience with Sadguru Sivananda Murthy.

N. Radha Kumari was the coordinator of the seminar, which concluded on Monday.

