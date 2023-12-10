Centre should announce in Parliament that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will not be privatised, says CPI(M) Andhra Pradesh secretary

December 10, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao has demanded that the Centre announce in Parliament that there will be no privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) instead of trying to fool the people of Andhra Pradesh by issuing statements through its leaders that the ‘sale of VSP’ will not take place now.

Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that while the Centre had announced ‘strategic sale of VSP’, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao was issuing statements that “Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will not be sold”. He demanded that the Union Minister of Steel make an announcement on the floor of Parliament, if the Centre was really interested in continuation of the steel plant in the public sector.

The BJP government, which has ignored the relay hunger strikes by VSP employees for the past 1,000 days, was coming out with statements to fool the people, ahead of the 2024 general elections. He also described as ‘absurd’ the statements of BJP leaders that the State government’s failure to hand over land, has resulted in the delay in the construction of South Coast Railway (S Co R) zonal headquarters in Visakhapatnam.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the Telugu people were vexed with the BJP rule. The BJP was defeated not only in Telangana but also in Karnataka. In Andhra Pradesh, the people were discontented with the YSRCP rule and they have no faith in the TDP. The CPI(M) was organising the ‘praja rakshana bheri’ to rope in like-minded parties to form a third alternative in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that raw materials were not being given to the steel plant for operation of the blast furnace. Referring to the statements of the BJP MP that he had impressed upon the Centre for supply of raw materials to VSP, and the statements of Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan that he had spoken to the Centre on the need to continue VSP in the public sector, the CPI(M) State secretary said that neither of them were committed to the protection of VSP.

He said that continual strike by the workers had prevented the Centre in going ahead with its proposal to privatise VSP. He ridiculed the JSP chief for giving credit to Home Minister Amit Shah for it. He demanded that Mr. Pawan Kalyan use his good relations with the BJP to stop privatisation of VSP and win people’s faith.

CPI(M) Visakhapatnam district secretary M. Jaggunaidu and Anakapalli district secretary K. Lokanadham were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.