Centre releases ₹53 cr. for development of Simhachalam temple under PRASAD scheme

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 July 2020 23:03 IST

Sanchaita claims credit; takes potshots at Ashok Gajapati Raju, Naidu

The temple of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam here has been chosen for development of pilgrimage infrastructure under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme of the Union government.

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that the Centre has released ₹53 crore for the development of Simhachalam temple as part of the temple tourism. The proposed components, include development works at Simhachalam foothill costing ₹27.86 crore, Simhachalam uphill –₹18.21 crore and pan area components ₹3.87 crore. The remaining amount has been allocated to meet contingencies with ₹2.49 crore and consultancy fees with ₹1.24 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that funds under PRASAD scheme for Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Annavaram, East Godavari, and Sri Venkateswara temple at Dwaraka Tirumala, West Godavari, are also likely to be sanctioned.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the temple trust Sanchaita Gajapati Raju expressed her gratitude to Mr. Prahlad Singh Patel for inclusion of Simhachalam temple from among the five temples selected from all over the country. She was optimistic that the PRASAD scheme would help in restoring the temple to its original glory and become a major pilgrimage centre in the coming years for Hindus from all over the world.

She spoke of her efforts in getting the temple included under the PRASAD scheme, soon after assuming office as Chairperson of the temple on March 4, 2020. “I convinced the Union Minister and his officials on the need to include Simhachalam temple in the Central scheme.”

Ms. Sanchaita said that she was shocked to find that the previous Chairman of Simhachalam temple Ashok Gajapati Raju, despite being the Union Minister of Civil Aviation from 2014, made no efforts to get the temple included under the PRASAD scheme, which was started in 2015 and three other temples of the State had become beneficiaries.

She alleged that this shows the lack of commitment of the previous Chairman and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for the temple.