Visakhapatnam

Centre okays upgradation of Pendurthi - Bowdara Road

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana efforts to improve the roads in his Parliamentary constituency have at last borne fruit with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways giving the green signal for the widening and upgradation of Pendurthi Junction to Bowdara Road, from State Highway to National Highway (516 E).

The MP had taken up the matter with the Centre several times in the past and impressed upon it on the need to upgrade this road for the industrial development of S. Kota and Kothavalasa areas apart from providing better access to Visakhapatnam city, which is poised to become the Executive capital of the State.

The road would also provide comfortable journey to tourists from the city visiting Araku. Mr. Satyanarayana had written several letters to the Prime Minister, apart from meeting Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on the issue.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2021 1:15:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/centre-okays-upgradation-of-pendurthi-bowdara-road/article33966923.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY