Centre keen on developing fisheries in State, says Minister

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh on Friday said the Centre was firm on developing fisheries sector by sanctioning ₹1,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh by constructing new fishing harbours and improving existing infrastructure with the cooperation of the State government.

Replying to pleas from many at a stakeholders meeting here for expediting modernisation of fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam, he said they would finalise the project for modernisation at a cost of ₹40 crore by taking it up with the State.

The Minister said the Centre under the Prime Ministership of Narendra Modi created a separate department for fisheries to express its commitment to improve the livelihood of fishermen.

Dwindling catch

Allaying fears among traditional fishermen over fall in their income due to dwindling catch and refusal by exporters to buy marine shrimp following grow of Vannamei by aqua farmers, he said they should stop juvenile fishing and promised to support them to ensure remunerative price for their catch. He said the Centre was according top priority to augment infrastructure and had already sanctioned ₹25,000 crore for development of fisheries in the country over the next five years.

Earlier, BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav sought sanction of new fishing harbours at Mangamaripeta, Pudimadaka and Bhimili. He also brought to the notice of Mr. Singh the delay in taking up work on modernisation of fishing harbour in the city, which was developed by the Visakhapatnam Port Trust in 1976.

AP Mechanised Boat Operators’ Association president P.Ch. Appa Rao and Dolphin Boat Operators’ Association president Ch. Satyanarayana Murthy appealed to the Minister to intervene to make it mandatory for the exporters to buy certain percentage from marine fish captured by them.

They said they were forced to sell shrimp in the domestic market as the exporters were buying only Vannamei shrimp cultured by the aqua farmers.

National Fisherfolk Forum general secretary Arjili Dasu said traditional fishermen were being ignored for want of lobbying. He said funds granted by the Centre were being cornered by the aqua farmers due to strong lobbying. State Fisheries Ex-officio Commissioner Ram Shankar Naik, Assistant Director Laxman Rao, Joint Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture J. Balaji, and others were present.