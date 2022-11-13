Centre has no interest in the caste census and to formulate a national policy document on OBCs, alleges Telangana State BC Commission Chairman

TSCBC Chairman V. Krishna Mohan Rao offering prayers at the kappastambham at Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Telangana State BC Commission (TSCBC) Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao has alleged that the Centre has no interest in the caste census and to formulate a national policy document on OBCs. It’s high time for BC s to wage united struggles for their rights and social justice as enshrined in the Constitution, he said.

At a conference on the ‘Importance of BC Caste Census’, organised jointly by the OBC Railway Employees Federation, Telangana Ayyaraka Sangham, A.P. Ayyaraka Sankshema Sangham and All India Ayyaraka Sankshema Sangham here on Sunday, Mr. Mohan Rao said that the caste census holds the key to identify the exact percentage of BCs in the total population and also analytically depict their representation in the spheres of education, employment, social status and politics.

It was also the responsibility of the Union Government to undertake such caste census as part of 2021 Population Census. It was unfortunate that the Centre had not announced the data of Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC-11) and nor fulfilled the promise of holding a Caste Census as announced in 2018, he said.

The Centre, now, says that it does not have any plan of holding caste census in the forthcoming 2021 Population Census. He said that the Union Government had invested nearly ₹5,000 crore on SECC-11, which has gone waste.

The OBC Parliamentary Standing Committee had recommended for caste census but it was ignored by Centre. The funds allocated were less than ₹1,000 crore for the welfare of BCs, though outlay in the Budget was ₹40 lakh crore. It didn’t appoint the Chairman and Members for the Statutory NCBC (National Commission for Backward Classes) till date.

The Centre’s approach was leading to the decline of BC representation in local bodies and 13 times extension to Justice Rohini Commission on sub-categorisation without reason and rhyme reflects the sorry state of affairs, he said.

Under the aegis of Peddiredly Rajasekhar, the caste leaders and associations felicitated Mr. Krishna Mohan Rao.

Meanwhile, Mr. Krishna Mohan Rao offered prayers at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam, Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple at Arasavalli and Srikurmam temple. Mr. Mohan Rao was in North Andhra to attend a conference on the importance of BC Census. He was welcomed at the temples in a traditional manner by the Vedic priests in the presence of temple officials.