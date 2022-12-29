Centre has extended free rice scheme under PMGKAY by one more year, says BJP national secretary Satya Kumar

December 29, 2022 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Centre has extended the supply of rice under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Kalyan Yojana (PMGKAY) by one more year, BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues were trying to pass the buck and blame the Centre for the delay in the implementation of various development projects in the State. The State government was not utilising the funds already sanctioned and seeking more funds, Mr. Satya Kumar said at a press conference here on Thursday.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s meeting with the Prime Minister in Delhi, the BJP national secretary alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had ‘sang the same old tune on the Polavaram project and Special Category Status (SCS)‘. The YSRCP which made several allegations on the Polavaram DPR in the past, has submitted the same DPR to the Centre. The State government was not clear on whether it wants the height of the dam at 45.72 m or 41.15 m, he said.

Mr. Satya Kumar alleged that the State government had cheated the people of Visakhapatnam city by failing to supply the 85 tmc of water, which was promised by the Chief Minister in the past. He said that the previous government had submitted the DPR for the Metro Rail project in 2015. The Centre had sought submission of a revised DPR in 2017 but the same has not been submitted till now. He further alleged that the Chief Minister lied to the Prime Minister that the State government had sent the DPR.

Mr. Satya Kumar said that on December 19, 2019, the State government had entered into an MoU with the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for the supply of iron ore. The Chief Minister went to Kadapa and announced that the Kadapa Steel Plant would be constructed in three years. He announced recently that the plant would be built by the State government.

While the Centre had sanctioned ₹195 crore each for the establishment of three new medical colleges proposed in Andhra Pradesh, the State government was seeking sanction of more medical colleges without even laying the foundation stone for those that were already sanctioned. The allocation of funds would be based on the progress of works, he said.

He said that while the Centre had given 2 lakh Metric Tonnes of rice to A.P. in the last two years, only 20% of it was supplied to the poor beneficiaries.

Replying to a query, he said that there was no need for the BJP to ally with the YSRCP as it was in power in 17 States.