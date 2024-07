A panel discussion on ‘India and Evolving Global Strategic Framework’ is being organised jointly by the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) and Visakhapatnam Public Library at the library premises on August 15.

Cmde (Retd.) C. Uday Bhaskar, Director of the Society for Policy Studies, and K.V. Prasad, a Delhi-based senior journalist, will speak on the subject, according to CPS Director A. Prasanna Kumar.

