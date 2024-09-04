Centre committed to helping flood victims in all possible ways, says BJP A.P. unit president Purandeswari

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit president D. Purandeswari has said that the Central government is committed to extending all possible help to the flood victims in Vijayawada.

“The Central government responded immediately to the flood situation in Vijayawada. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu about the relief measures. The Centre has deployed NDRF teams and extended all possible help,” Ms. Purandeswari told the media after launching BJP’s membership drive in the Lawson’s Bay Colony in Visakhapatnam on September 4 (Wednesday).

Ms. Purandeswari was accompanied by BJP former Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and Visakhapatnam North MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju.

Ms. Purandeswari said the BJP activists and leaders were helping in the relief operations in flood-hit areas in Vijayawada and Guntur. Around 50,000 meals were arranged by the BJP workers for the flood victims, the Rajamahendravaram MP said.

Launching the membership drive, she said that move aimed to enrol the interested activists into the party and bridge the gap between the party and the people as well. The drive focuses on taking forward the development activities, welfare schemes and programmes launched by the BJP to the grassroots level, she said.

To enrol themselves as a BJP member, people can give a missed call to 8800002024 or fill their details in the designated form or use the NaMo app, Ms. Purandeswari said.

She said the process of construction of the railway zone in Visakhapatnam had begun. She reiterated the Centre’s commitment to resolving the issues related to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Later, Mr. Purandeswari flagged off a vehicle which would create awareness about the BJP membership drive. She also interacted with the BJP cadre during the meeting.