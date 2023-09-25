Centre committed to alleviate the problems of aquaculture and poultry industry, says Union Minister in Visakhapatnam

September 25, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala inaugurated the renovated Marine Museum at the Visakhapatnam Base of Fishery Survey of India (FSI), here on Monday.

The renovated museum has around 250 specimens, displayed neatly in the air-conditioned hall. The FSI has taken up the task of giving QR codes to each of the exhibits. While QR codes have been given to only a few of the exhibits on display, the remaining are expected to be completed in about a month’s time.

Mr. Parshottam, accompanied by Rajya Sabha Member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, went round the exhibits and enquired about the specimens on display. FSI Director General R. Jeyabaskaran explained to him about the importance of the fish species on display.

Later, interacting with representatives from the aquaculture and poultry industry, Mr. Parshottam said that the Centre was committed to alleviate the problems of the industry and to increase fish production, consumption and exports.

Seafood Exporters Association president Pavan Kumar said that while Andhra Pradesh has registered double digit growth in fish production in the last 10 years, it was facing challenges in exports due to lack of incentives from the government. This was preventing Indian exporters to sell their produce at competitive rates in the international market.

Free Trade Agreements

He said that Ecuador was dumping its seafood production in the USA and other nations as it was having Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with those countries, and underlined the need to counter such practices by having more FTAs. He also sought shrimp-specific disease surveillance, development of disease-tolerant brood stock by the research institutes. He also suggested that the government should promote fish consumption through publicity campaigns.

The Union Minister suggested to the stakeholders from the industry that they could do this better by running campaigns on the health benefits of fish consumption. He gave the example of ‘Amul’, which has popularised its dairy products.

National Fisheries Development Board

Srinath, a representative of AP Chambers, sought that the National Fisheries Development Board should be set up in Andhra Pradesh, as post-bifurcation NFDB had gone to Telangana State. The Minister said that the Centre would consider it, if a proposal was received from the State government.