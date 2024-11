The Centre accorded green signal for the Rajahmundry-Anakapalli, and Rayachoti-Kadapa national highways, said Anakapalli MP C.M. Ramesh, in a release here on Wednesday.

At present, the highway road (number NH 16) from Anakapalli to Rajahmundry is four-lane. It will be widened as six-lane road, he added. The NH 16 stretch Anakapalli-Annavaram-Divan Cheruvu (741.255 km to 903 km) is presently four-lane road, and it would be widened, Mr. Ramesh said.

