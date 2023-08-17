Centre apathetic to plight of common man, says AITUC national general secretary Amarjeet Kaur

August 17, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

AITUC national general secretary Amarjeet Kaur lambasted the Centre, saying that even as spiralling prices of essential commodities, lack of employment opportunities for the youth, and reduced wages are taking a heavy toll on the common man, the Modi government remains unmoved.

Ms. Kaur flagged off a bus yatra organised by the Communist Party of India (CPI), at Kurmannapalem on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Kaur recalled that during the lockdown imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, lakhs of migrant workers had trekked hundreds of kilometres to reach their hometowns but the Prime Minister had not reacted to the situation. He has not even reacted to the ethnic violence in Manipur, and has not visited the place till date, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the Prime Minister had not spoken on the violence in Manipur till a no-confidence motion was moved against the government. She also alleged that the BJP government has failed to do justice to wrestlers, who were sexually harassed, allegedly by Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. She described the Prime Minister’s Independence Day speech from the Red Fort as an ‘election speech’.

The AITUC national general secretary alleged that Mr. Modi had failed to keep his promises made before the 2014 elections, including bringing back black money stashed abroad, creation of two crore jobs a year, and bringing the prices of essential commodities under control, within 100 days of coming to power.

Ridiculing the statements being made by the Prime Minister that the nation was progressing, she alleged that there was no hike in the wages of workers, and that funds being allocated to education, health and drinking water were meagre. “The gap between the haves and have-nots has increased during the BJP rule. While the wealth of the rich was rising, the income of the poor was on the decline,” she said.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna called upon the gathering to defeat the BJP government in the 2024 elections. He said that 26 political parties had come onto a single stage in Bengaluru, and now another meeting would be held by these parties in Mumbai. He said that the united struggle by 33 trade unions has enabled the continuation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in the public sector till date.

He also alleged that the State government has neglected irrigation projects in north Andhra, and was not raising the issue of Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh and operationalisation of railway zone with the Centre.

CPI State assistant secretaries Muppalla Nageswara Rao and J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy spoke. AITUC national vice president D. Adinarayana presided.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT