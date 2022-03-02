Central team inspects Simhachalam temple in Vizag

Centre to release funds under PRASAD scheme soon

S.S. Verma, Under Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and Anshul Gupta, Member, PRASAD Scheme, visited the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam for a field-level inspection.

A Detailed Project Report for ₹60 crore for development of the temple was sent by the Government of Andhra Pradesh to the Centre for its approval.

The Central team, later called on Collector A. Mallikarjuna and held discussions with him. Mr. Mallikarjuna made some suggestions which the Central delegates agreed to incorporate. They said that funds under the scheme would be released to the State government soon, according to a statement issued by the Regional Director of Tourism on Wednesday.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao had said in August, 2021 that top priority would be given to the provision of pilgrim amenities at the Simhachalam temple with the funds to be sanctioned by the Centre under its PRASAD scheme.

The development works proposed to be taken up Simhachalam include: revival of the ancient footpath from Madhavadhara to the Simhachalam hill and construction of bathing ghats, provision of changing rooms and lighting at the temple ‘pushkarini’.

A 2,000-capacity waiting hall would be constructed on the lines of Tirumala, both at the hilltop and at the foothills for the convenience of devotees in view of the huge turnout during Ekadasi, Chandanotsavam and other auspicious occasions.

A walking track would be developed all around the Simhachalam hill range to enable devotees to circumambulate the hill during Guru Purnima (Giri Pradakshina) on the lines of the one at Arunachalam in Tamil Nadu.