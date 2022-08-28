Central team inspects progress of Ekalavya school buildings in Agency areas in Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Sahu, Deputy Commissioner, and P.K. Garg, Senior Technical Consultant, from the National Education Society for Tribal Students(NESTS), New Delhi, of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, visited three Ekalavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), the construction of which is nearing completion, recently.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate them (most likely through video conference) in the near future, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

The EMRS buildings have been constructed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). The Central team visited Gummalakshmipuram, Chinturu and Buttayagudem schools and suggested some improvements.

K.C. Nayak, Executive Engineer, CPWD, Visakhapatnam, for Gummalakshmpuram, Abhay Kumar, EE, Rajahmundry, for Chinturu and Buttayagudem, and the respective Assistant Engineers Umamaheswara Rao, Suresh and Hema Sundar accompanied the team.

The team also visited sites where work is in progress, being executed by Engineering Projects India Limited (EPIL), at G. Madugula and Araku Valley and advised the officials concerned to speed up the work so that the time lost, due to heavy rains in the Agency areas, was made up. D. Viswanadha Rao, DGM, EPIL, Visakhapatnam, was present.

The team held a review meeting with P. Hemalata, Joint Secretary, AP Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APTWREIS, Gurukulam), and Srinivas, E-in-C, AP Tribal Welfare Engineering Department, at Tadepalli on Saturday. EE s and Deputy EE s and M. Suvarna Phani, Deputy Secretary, were present at the meeting.

N.V.V. Satyanarayana Rao, Consultant, NESTS, Visakhapatnam, and P.S.N. Murthy, Principal, EMRS, Anantagiri, accompanied the team throughout the tour.