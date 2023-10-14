Central official lauds Andhra Pradesh government for bringing in reforms like digitisation of land records

October 14, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Visakhapatnamn

The Union Ministry of Rural Development and Land Resources secretary Ajay Tirkey lauded the State government for bringing in several reforms in the Revenue sector by launching flagship programmes like Jagananna Bhu Hakku – Bhu Raksha (JBH), the resurvey of the land resources and digitisation of land records.

Mr. Tirkey was in the city to lead the southern India’s programme on Digital India Land Records Modernisation, a programme here that began on Friday.

Addressing the representatives of the southern Sates in the programme, Mr. Tirkey said that the programme was held in the city to discuss the strategies being implemented by the South Indian States on land survey, digitalisation of the records, security, land acquisition, revenue laws, schemes, revenue courts, e-courts etc.

“The steps taken by the Andhra Pradesh government are laudable. Many other States can adopt those methods and procedures,” Mr. Tirkey said.

He announced that the Central government launched a pilot geo-tagging portal titled Matrubhumi across the country. The digitised revenue records can be synced with the Matrubhumi software for future references, he added. The records will be translated into the regional languages. The State government officials should take a note of the software and act accordingly, he added.

Mr. Tirkey also instructed the officials to take a note of the six Bhu Samwad projects, which were introduced by the government, and invited support and participation of the departments concerned for the Prime Minister’s vision of one nation- one software.

The State’s Survey and Land Records Department Commissioner Sidhartha Jain said that the resurvey work is still going on in the State in the presence of the owners of the properties. Drones are also being used for the resurvey works, he added.

“Nearly 54% of the survey works have been completed in Andhra Pradesh so far. Modern record rooms are available in the headquarters of the districts,” Mr. Jain said.