GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Central government sanctions ₹1.29 crore to Andhra University for conservation of 30 endangered South Indian plant species

Union Ministry of Environment grants the fun to the university’s Department of Botany, under the Assistance to Botanical Garden programme

April 03, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
Cycas Sphaerica, an endangered plant species mainly found in the Eastern Ghats of northern Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, being grown at Andhra University’s botanical garden in Visakhapatnam.

Cycas Sphaerica, an endangered plant species mainly found in the Eastern Ghats of northern Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, being grown at Andhra University’s botanical garden in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has sanctioned ₹1.29 crore to the Andhra University’s Department of Botany (AUB) for the conservation of around 30 endangered species of plants grown in the south Indian States of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharastra.

The project is titled ‘Introduction and Ex-Situ Conservation of Endemic and Threatened Plants in Andhra University Botanical Garden’ under the Assistance to Botanical Garden (ABG) programme, for which the Ministry has allocated ₹1.29 crore fund.

The project team from AUB is responsible for collecting, identifying, introducing, conserving, and future maturation of native and threatened plant species in AUB’s botanical garden.

AUB’s Botanical Garden, one of the oldest botanical gardens in the country for research and conservation of rare plants, was established in 1946. It is spread over an area of 11.5 acres in the South Campus of AU in the heart of Visakhapatnam city. The garden mainly consists of ornamental, aquatic, cycad and Pteridophytes in various sections. The main area of the garden is very dense and the dense canopy cover resembles a natural forest.

The Principal Investigator of the project is Prof. SB Padal, Head of Department. His team are B. Sujata, PK Ratna Kumar, D Sandhya Deepika, B. Sandhya Sri and P. Balaramaswami Yadav, and Herbarium & Museum curator of J. Prakasa Rao.

Speaking to The Hindu on Tuesday (April 2), the principal investigator Padal said, “The Ministry has sanctioned such projects to 12 institutes across the country, including the AU Botany in Telugu States. It is a prestigious project for us to conserve the rare species of our mother earth.”

Some of the names of 30 species and their botanical names include– Boswellia Ovalifoliolata (South Indian Olibanum is a narrowly endemic and endangered deciduous tree), Cycas sphaerica Roxb (found in Eastern Ghats of northern Andhra Pradesh and Odisha), Dendrobium aqueum Lindl (an orchid species in upper reaches of the Western Ghats. It is an evergreen herb that grows in the shade of shola trees on hills above 1,300 meters), Hoya alexicaca, Cycas beddomei Dyer, Indigofera barberi Gamble (medicinal plant to treat liver diseases), Isonandra villosa Wight, Kalanchoe bhidei T. Cooke, Pavetta breviflora DC andSyzygium alternifolium.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / nature and wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.