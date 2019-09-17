Central funds awaited for cancer centre at KGH

A state-of-the-art cancer centre will come up at the King George Hospital (KGH) soon, if the Centre releases the promised funds early.

Among the oldest government hospitals in the State, the KGH has been catering to the healthcare needs of the patients not only from north Andhra region, but also those from neighbouring Odisha and Chhattisgarh for more than five decades. The advanced cancer care facilities will be a boon to the patients from the poor financial background and the middle class.

Cost sharing

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has sanctioned a Tertiary Cancer Care Centre (TCCC) to the KGH as part of its plan to strengthen tertiary care facilities under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS). A fund of ₹45 crore has been earmarked for the proposed TCCC, 40 % of which has to be borne by the State government.

“An Oncology Block has been constructed in the hospital recently with the funds released by the State government. We have written to the Union Health Ministry, seeking release of the Central share as the State has already given its share for the construction of the building. The Central funds will be used for procurement of modern equipment. We have already submitted a feasibility report,” says KGH Superintendent Dr. G. Arjuna.

Experts visit

Brachytherapy equipment for targeted radiation, computerised tomography and single photon emisson computerised tomography (SPECT) are some of the other expensive equipment used in cancer treatment. The Director of JIPMER in Puducherry and the Deputy Director of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) have already visited the KGH and expressed satisfaction over the construction of the new block as per the stipulated guidelines, says Dr. P.V. Sudhakar, principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC).

“The Centre has agreed to the proposal and it is in the final stages of acceptance. We have sought ₹40 crore for purchase of equipment. A linear accelerator alone costs ₹22 crore. The other major equipment to be procured includes brachytherapy and CT (SPECT). We have represented the matter to MPs M.V.V. Satyanarayana, and Dr. Satyavathi, who is our (AMC) alumna. They have readily agreed to take up the matter with the Centre,” explains Dr. Sudhakar.

Though the construction of the Oncology Block is ready, it can start functioning only after the equipment are procured. “The delivery of equipment will take around six months after the orders are placed. This makes it important that the Central finds are released early,” he adds.