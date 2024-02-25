Central and State governments are promoting unemployment by failing to fill up vacancies in the government sector, alleges AIDWA general secretary

February 25, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

All India Democratic Women’s Association(AIDWA) general secretary Mariam Dhawale has alleged that the Central and State governments are promoting unemployment in the country by failing to fill up the vacant posts in the government sector. A nationwide agitation will be launched to demand food security and job guarantee, she said. The three-day national executive committee meeting of AIDWA concluded at Alluri Vignana Kendram here on Sunday.

Addressing a media conference on the occasion, Ms. Dhawale said that the three-day meeting has deliberated on the issues pertaining to women, and the way to overcome the crisis “being created in the lives of women by the BJP-led government at the Centre and the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh.”

She said that contrary to the tall claims being made by the Union government that India was emerging as the third largest economy, the per capita income of India is among the lowest in the world. India occupies the 142nd place in terms of per capita income in the world. Nearly 50% of graduates were unemployed and those who were employed were being thrown out of their jobs due to privatisation.

Sale of steel plant

She alleged that the BJP was going ahead with its decision on the strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP) and said that the BJP-led government was out to destroy the public sector across the country. The existing vacant posts in the government sector were not being filled, pushing women into the unorganised sector.

She alleged that the government was cutting down the budget on unorganised sector welfare. The number of job cards under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) have been cut down drastically The linking of job cards with digital payment platforms was depriving workers, especially those in the rural areas, of work due to the network connectivity issues. In Andhra Pradesh and also in many other States, women were severely anaemic, malnourished and starvation among women and girls was also on the rise, she alleged.

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) also points out that anaemia had increased in the county. The government instead of taking measures to tackle the problem, has suspended NFHS Director for releasing the survey report. She alleged that the government had also decided against making the contents of the report public to prevent people from knowing the truth.

The AIDWA general secretary demanded strengthening of the Public Distribution System and supply of 14 essential commodities through fair price shops. She alleged that except the 5 kg rice, the ration shops were not supplying anything else. She added that the common people would stand to lose, if the BJP and the YSRCP governments were not defeated in the 2024 general elections.

AIDWA president P.K. Sreemathi and treasurer S. Punyavathi were present.