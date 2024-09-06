CEMS-VPA training programme concludes in Visakhapatnam

The Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS), Visakhapatnam, in collaboration with the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), concluded its 60-day training programme offering CNC machine operator and electrician courses.

Out of 50 trained students, 85 percent students secured placements in leading MNCs across Chennai and Hyderabad. During the certificate distribution ceremony, at Port Mathan Hall on Friday, Durgesh Kumar Dubey, deputy chairman of the port, commended the students on their achievements.