Celebrate New Year eve at home, police officials urge people

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 December 2020 00:57 IST

‘Action will be taken against those creating public nuisance’

In the wake of the possible spread of COVID-19 and alert given by the health officials over detection of new strain of the coronavirus from the United Kingdom (U.K), the city police have appealed to people to celebrate New Year eve at home. The police also said that no special permissions will be given for December 31st night parties to hotels, function halls and other establishments.

According to Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha, forming of groups on roads, cake cuttings, bursting of crackers and celebrations in public places are not allowed. He said that commercial establishments and shops should close by 10 p.m. on December 31.

Advertising

Advertising

Similarly, as per the government order, wine shops should close by 8 p.m., while bars and restaurants will be allowed to remain open till 11 p.m.

“Strict action will be initiated against those, who are teasing women, driving in a drunken state, causing inconvenience to fellow citizens and creating any form of public nuisance on New Year eve,” the police said.

The city police said that action would be taken against those driving without helmets and without wearing seat belt in cars.

According to a senior police official, there would be restrictions at Beach Road from Park Hotel Junction to Naval Coastal Battery (NCB), apart from flyovers at Asilametta and NAD flyover. A final decision is yet to be taken, he added.

In the Agency areas, the district police have already said that no permissions will be given to organise parties outside and appealed to the public to celebrate the New Year at home.